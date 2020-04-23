NDP MPPs Calling for More Help for Long-Term Care Workers

The latest numbers on COVID-19 and long-term care homes have prompted local New Democrat MPPs to call for major changes.

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield and Essex MPP Taras Natyshak are urging the Doug Ford government to make further investments.

The call comes after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 42 per cent of all COVID-19 cases locally stem from long-term care residents and staff.

Natyshak says staff are overwhelmed and under paid and often don't have the proper personal protective equipment to deal with the pandemic.

"We're calling on the province to embark on an urgent hiring blitz right now to ensure that the staff that work at our long-term care facilities, that the levels are adequate and that they aren't burnt out themselves," he says. "We know that they are under an enormous amount of stress and they're putting themselves in harm's way."

Natyshak says they'd like to see a wage increase as well.

"I can't imagine a more difficult job being done around the province. So we're calling on the government to ensure that folks who work in long-term care and community care receive at least $22 an hour. That seems like peanuts today compared to the job that they're doing to keep residents safe and, frankly, to continue to keep our entire community safe," he says.

Natyshak says many staff members work at more than one facility multiplying the potential for virus spread.

"Workers sort of come in and out because they can't get long-term hours. They're working part-time so sometimes workers are working at multiple places. They are, in effect, a transient workforce going from place to place. Under the new reality of COVID-19, that's a recipe for transmission and that has to stop," he says.

As of April 22, the health unit has confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at six local long-term care homes.

Windsor-Essex currently has 518 confirmed cases of the virus with 31 deaths, 22 of those residents of a long-term care or retirement home.