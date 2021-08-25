NDP vows to lower cellphone and internet fees if elected

"He promised two years ago that he would lower the price of cell phone fees per family by about $1000, well two years later that hasn't happened," says Singh. "He hasn't done anything to lower the cost of cell phone fees. So he owes Canadians $2000 for that broken promise."

Speaking Wednesday during a campaign stop in Windsor, Singh told supporters that Canada has some of the highest cell phone rates in the world and his party wants to put a cap on what the average cell phone and internet services would be.

"The other thing we want to do is, we want to make sure that the plans for internet are truly unlimited and not this fake unlimited where once you reach a certain point, your internet slows down," he says. "So we want to mandate truly unlimited data plans as well as have a cap that is, capped at the average price of other O-E-C-D countries."

Singh pledged to lower cellphone and internet bills, saying other countries like the U-S and Australia have done it.

"What it really takes is having the courage to do so and what we see from Justin Trudeau and from the Conservatives, is they are not willing to take these powerful interests, they're not willing to take on the big telecom companies and they're not willing to take profit out of long-term care," says Singh.

Singh says the Liberals made a promise to lower cell phone bills by almost one-thousand-dollars a year for a family of four. He says they've made little progress while handing out 240-million-dollars to Bell, Telus, and Rogers in COVID benefits.