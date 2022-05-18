NDP wants Liberal candidate disqualified in Chatham-Kent-Leamington

The NDP is calling for Elections Ontario to immediately investigate and disqualify the Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

The New Democrats allege Audrey Festeryga was registered using what appears to be fraudulent documentation on May 12.

Festeryga was announced as the Liberal candidate for the riding after the party dropped original candidate, Alec Mazurek, on May 12.

The Liberals officially terminated his candidacy after the NDP unearthed comments he made on Facebook using a slur for gay people.

The New Democrats say all candidates must submit 25 signatures of electors living within the riding supporting their nomination. The party alleges that the documentation includes signatures for the previous candidate for the Liberals, Alec Mazurek, and not for Audrey Festeryga.

The NDP says Elections Ontario must immediately investigate the Liberal candidate's compliance with election law, and if proven, must disqualify the Liberal candidate in the riding and ensure all voters are informed of the improper registration.

Click here to read the full letter from the NDP to Election Ontario.