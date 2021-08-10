Near Record-Setting Bets at Leamington Raceway Opening Day

Leamington Raceway kicked off the horse racing season in a big way.

Tom Bain with the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association says it was nearly a record setting day with more than $40,000 in wagers placed on Sunday.

He says it was a full house despite spectator capacity being capped at 1,000 people.

"Talking to so many of the people who were there in the stands, they seemed to have just an enjoyable day and were pleased. It was a great day," says Bain.

He says the weather was beautiful and the day couldn't have gone any better.

"To see so many people out and all, certainly, following the COVID rules and, yet, enjoying themselves. So very pleased with the action and had some great horse racing action," adds Bain.

The 13-race season continues every Sunday at Leamington Raceway located at 194 Erie St. N. — post time is 1 p.m.

More information can be found at lakeshorehorseraceway.com.

With files from Rob Hindi