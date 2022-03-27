Nearby communities excited by prospects of what Windsor battery plant will mean for them

Representatives from other communities in Windsor-Essex believe this week's announcement of the new EV Battery Plant in Windsor will be a big boost for their areas.

It's estimated the plant itself will create 2,500 jobs and Workforce Windsor Essex believes upwards of 10,000 jobs could be possible when you factor in the spinoff jobs from supply chain companies.

Essex councillor Chris Vander Doelen says it's not just business as usual when somebody drops a $5 billion automotive investment into your region.

"It's the biggest announcement the region has ever heard economically. The effects will stretch as far as you can see into the future, and these aren't just regular jobs these are high tech jobs. This is going to mean a new group of people brought into the community to do these jobs and of course local young people training for them."

Vander Doelen says this plant is good for decades and decades into the future which changes a lot.

He says plans for new residential, commercial and industrial development in Essex were already in high gear prior to the announcement, and those plans might now accelerate.

"We've already been under some pressure over the last few years in all four of our town centres from developers and home builders. We've got 1,500 homes zoned, approved and ready to go. In fact about 200 of them are under construction right now and probably 300 more will be started before the end of the year."

Vander Doelen says council has undertaken a lot of work already and plans are moving ahead.

He says the $200 million widening of Highway 3 taking place right through the town is happening at a good time.

"On the other side of that we have a new industrial park that's going in and it's already half spoken for apparently. We've got a new sports field complex that's going in just on the other side of that widened highway. I don't see that this causes us any problems because we've done so much of the planning already and the stuff is in place."

Vander Doelen believes Essex is better positioned than most of the other municipalities in the county to capitalize on the battery plant announcement, with the only pressure on council being the potential to move up some of the dates on their plans.

