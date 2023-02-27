Nearly 1,400 students to take part in Windsor Chess Challenge

Nearly 1,400 students are scheduled to take part in the 23rd annual Windsor Chess Challenge.

After being paused for two years due to COVID-19, the event is set to welcome teams from over 90 elementary schools in Windsor and Essex County.

Tournament organizer, Kathleen Westlake, says the two-day tournament will be held Feb. 28 and March 1 at the Ciociaro Club of Windsor at 3745 North Talbot Road.

"Each school picks a day because we just can't get all those kids in there for one day. They'll be playing on Tuesday and Wednesday, and they're going to be playing for 300 medals we have up for grabs," she says.

Westlake says the tournament competitors can be as young as kindergarten age, if they have the skill level, but they generally see them start around Grade 2 and go all the way up to Grade 8.

"Some of these students, they might not be your athletes, they might not be your front of stage folks in the theatre. This is a way they can represent their school in a real sport. They can come back with medals, we award pennants to the top three schools, there is a trophy that circulates through the winning schools each year," she adds.

Playoffs for top finishers will be held on April 8.

Photo courtesy: Windsor Chess Challenge