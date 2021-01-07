Nearly $1-M in Drugs Seized in 10 Month Investigation

Nearly $1-million in drugs has been taken off the streets and seven people are charged following a 10- month investigation by Windsor police.

The joint forces operation with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) targeted high-level drug trafficking and involved several suspects, residences and vehicles.

Three warrants were simultaneously executed in Windsor on December 22 at homes on Rooney Street, Meridian Street and McRobbie Road.

Windsor police Constable Talya Natyshak calls the outcome of the investigation "fantastic."

"These joint forces and operations like this with such an impactful outcome with the amount of guns and drugs that we were able to get off the street."

Because the investigation is ongoing, Natyshak says specific details of the investigation aren't being released.

"This is just a great example of services coming together and doing a great job, again, together, teamwork in getting these drugs and guns off the streets," she says, adding, with something like a 10 month investigation, it's important to take the time to get it right.

Evidence seized as part of 10-month long investigation in Windsor, December 22, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Windsor Police Service)

"These investigations do take time, they do take manpower and they do take resources, but the outcome of these types of investigations, these resources are all worth it when you see what we have been able to take off these streets."

In total, police seized four firearms, three vehicles and various drugs with an estimated street value of over $995,000.

A total of 48 charges have been laid among five men and two women from Windsor, between the ages of 27 and 64, including possession of a firearm, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possess firearm illegally obtained outside Canada and beach of probation.