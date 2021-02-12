Nearly 12,000 People in Windsor-Essex Have Received the COVID-19 Vaccine

Nearly 12,000 people in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, says 18,452 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 11,762 people in the region.

Ahmed says 6,690 individuals have received both doses while 5,072 have received one dose.

Dr. Ahmed says the vaccine continues to be administered at long-term care and retirement homes.

"Most of our long-term care home residents have already received their two doses of the vaccine," he says. "When it comes to the retirement home resident, half of them have received the full two doses and the remaining half is left with the second doses."

The health unit received its second shipment of the Moderna vaccine last Friday.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the health unit has not been told when the third shipment will arrive.

The Pfizer vaccine was first administered in Windsor-Essex on December 22 while the first dose of the Moderna vaccine was administered on January 1.

Windsor Regional Hospital is handling the Pfizer rollout while the health unit is taking care of the Moderna rollout.

The health unit hopes to complete administering the second doses of the Moderna vaccine in long-term care and resident homes by the end of the day on February 18.