Nearly $2 million in federal funding to support accessibility projects across Windsor-Essex

A funding boost to support accessibility projects across Windsor-Essex.

National AccessAbility Week kicked off across Canada on Sunday, which officials say is an opportunity to celebrate the valuable contributions and leadership of Canadians with disabilities, and highlight the work being done by people, organizations, and communities to remove barriers in an ongoing effort to become better, more accessible, and more inclusive.

To celebrate, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced on Monday that the federal government is investing $1,887,351 from the Enabling Accessibility Fund towards 10 projects that he says will improve accessibility across the region for persons with disabilities.

The organization and dollar figures for each are below:

- Active Care Response Team (ACRT) is receiving $100,000 to retrofit four accessible doors, and install an accessible exterior ramp and exterior door

- Connections Early Years Family Centre is receiving $657,653 to construct accessible ramps, washrooms, accessible doors, elevators and a chair lift

- The County of Essex is receiving $49,424 to install a wheelchair lift and two accessible doors

- Media Arts Community Centre and Museum is receiving $60,346 to construct an accessible washroom

- Peace Lutheran Church is receiving $67,573 to install an accessible lift

- The Town of Tecumseh is receiving $68,165 to retrofit an accessible ramp and two accessible doors, and install two accessible doors

- The University of Windsor is receiving $722,800 to construct an accessible ramp and colour-contrasting vestibule and installing lights, handrails, and automated accessible doors

- Windsor Film Centre is receiving $66,717 to construct an accessible washroom

- Windsor Masonic Temple is also receiving $66,717 to install an accessible lift

- Your Quick Getaway (YQG) Inc. is receiving $27,956 to purchase accessible software and hardware

Kusmierczyk says accessibility is not only about equality, but also about participation.

"And in order for us to build the Canada we want and deserve, we need to work together to make sure all Canadians fully participate in the life of our community and our country," he continued. "That's what these projects are working towards."

The projects are being undertaken in partnership between the organizations and the federal government, but Kusmierczyk says anything after they are built or upgraded will be the responsibility of the organizations.

"We're delighted to partner on the construction of these projects, of these renovations and retrofits, and the inclusion of accessible technologies. But again, it's the organizations here that are showing tremendous commitment and leadership that will be looking after the maintenance of those projects."

He says this is new money originally earmarked through the 2021 federal budget, when they essentially tripled the funding for the Enabling Accessibility Fund, and the projects were confirmed over the last year.

"These organizations really set an example for other organizations in our communities to basically say hey, there's an opportunity here to partner with the federal government to go after EAF funding, and let's make sure that we're building a more barrier-free, accessible and inclusive community across Windsor-Essex," he said.

The Enabling Accessibility Fund is a federal grants and contributions program designed to support construction projects across Canada that improve the accessibility, safety and inclusion of people with disabilities.

Officials say the program helps provide vital accessible infrastructure such as ramps, automatic doors and accessible washrooms and also directly supports municipalities, non-profits, Indigenous communities, and businesses so they can offer better programs, services and employment opportunities to persons with disabilities.