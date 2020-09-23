Nearly 200 Local 444 Casino Workers Prepare to Head Back to Work

Nearly 200 members of Unifor Local 444 will soon be back to work at Caesars Windsor.

In addition to 83 people currently working, the casino has notified the union it will be recalling another 115 people in categories ranging from janitor to restroom cleaner, slot attendants and cashiers.

As you‘ve heard on AM800 News, Caesars plans to reopen to invited guests on October 8.

According to a release from the company, the reopening will be limited to slot machines only, adhering to provincial guidelines that restrict indoor gatherings to a maximum of 50 guests at any time and does not include table games and other non-gaming amenities.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the workers were not called back based on seniority.

“We had to do the best we could do on that because we have a 30 day process that we're going to go through before the bumping can start,” he says. “And the reason is, maybe our top seniority people are in certain departments that aren't in public areas or cleaning, and that's probably one of the most important parts that we have as we go back into the facility.”

According to Cassidy, the union has been working with Caesars on the return to work recall.

“And you know, went through this process and if people don't feel safe to come back they can miss this recall and not come back, however our ultimate goal is to obviously get it expanded past the 50 [patron limit].”

Cassidy says it's frustrating that it has taken this long for Caesars to reopen, but he blames the province for not changing the 50 person limit.

“You can go in a Wal-Mart or a Costco, these big box stores, and there's no guidelines or anything in place, yet the casino is the only place in Ontario that know of that hasn't reopened and it's ridiculous. Like I said, they can follow rules, they've done all the right protocols to make not only the employees safe but the patrons coming in.”

Because of restricted capacity rules, the property will open to invited Caesars Rewards members only until restrictions are expanded.

Invited members will be notified by email and will be required to make a reservation in advance, there will be no walk-ins.