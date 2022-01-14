Nearly 30 patients test positive in Windsor Regional Hospital COVID-19 outbreaks

Windsor Regional Hospital has provided an update on outbreaks of COVID-19 at their Met and Ouellette campuses this afternoon.

To date, 27 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 across three floors at each campus.

Due to the volume of patients and staff impacted by these outbreaks, officials are recommending that anyone discharged from hospital self monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10 days following discharge.

Officials say precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks early.