Nearly $38k in drugs and guns seized in Leamington

A Leamington man is facing a long list of drug and firearm related charges following an investigation by the OPP.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at a property on Mersea Rd. 6 in Leamington.

Officers seized a quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin along with five firearms, three crossbows and ammunition.

Police say the estimated value of the seizure is just under $38,000.

As a result, 39-year-old Shaun Douglas Adamson has been charged with numerous offences including possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.