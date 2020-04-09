Nearly $5-million in Suspected Drugs Seized at Ambassador Bridge

$4.8-million worth of suspected cocaine has been seized at the Ambassador Bridge.

On March 17, a commercial truck with Ontario plates and two Ontario residents in it was referred for secondary inspection as it entered Canada. During the examination, border services officers discovered suspected cocaine within a mixed commercial load of citrus fruit.

“The Canada Border Services Agency wants to send a very clear message,” says Joe McMahon, District Director, Ambassador Bridge District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency. “We are absolutely committed to working with our enforcement partners, such as the RCMP, to safeguard Canadians; especially during these trying times. We remain committed to keeping narcotics out of our communities.”

The CBSA arrested the two individuals and seized the 38 kilograms (84 lbs) of suspected narcotics. The RCMP attended and took custody of both subjects as well as the evidence.

The RCMP charged 31-year-old Sukdeep Singh of Brampton, Ont., and 26-year-old Inderjeet Singh of Lindsay, Ont. Both are scheduled in court on June 8, 2020, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

The investigation is ongoing.