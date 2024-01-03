Nearly half of Ontario hospital workers ‘dread going into work’: poll

A union representing some Ontario health-care workers says its survey shows more than two in five hospital workers are thinking about leaving the sector in the next year.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says staffing levels in Ontario hospitals have increased by just 0.4 per cent since March 2020.

It says there are 19-thousand staffing vacancies and that an acute staffing crisis is directly tied to a decline in patient care.

The union says that is most vividly illustrated by 868 emergency room closures last year.

CUPE officials say the data points to a staffing crisis that could only get worse if the province doesn’t step in.

“The poll supplements recent research by CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions warning of an acute staffing crisis in the hospital sector, which is contributing to unprecedented ER closures, delayed treatments, and poorer quality of patient care,” reads a release from the union.

The survey finds nearly 4 in 5, or 79 per cent, workers are not confident the provincial government will improve the health-care system in 2024.

Union leaders say the province needs to invest an additional $1.25 billion annually over the next five years to help improve staffing levels and boost capacity.

OCHU/CUPE is proposing implementing staff-to-patient ratios in Ontario hospitals to help out the working conditions.

Last month, the province’s acting auditor general found that Ontario had no central plan to help hospitals tackle nurse shortages that lead to temporary emergency department closures.

There were more than 200 unplanned temporary emergency department closures in 23 Ontario hospitals between July 2022 and June 2023.

CUPE leaders are set to discuss the results of the poll and outline their recommendations to the government in a news conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday morning.

The recent Nanos survey polled more than 750 hospital workers from across the province.