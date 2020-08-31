Negotiations Begin on New Agreement for Windsor Assembly Plant Workers

Negotiations are set to begin to secure a new collective agreement for more than 6,400 workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 represents the workers and local president, Dave Cassidy lists a new product as the first discussion on the table.

"Whether it be wage increases and work standards inside the facility, our main goal is that we need to make sure that we secure product with dates and times when that product will be in," he says.

Cassidy says a new product line is needed to keep the plant viable.

"We need product at Windsor Assembly Plant, we're going to need product following up at Brampton Assembly Plant because we bargain nationally," he says.

The third shift came to an end on July 10 with over 700 employees accepting a buyout or retirement package.

Cassidy says the elimination of the third shift this year put hundreds of people out of work.

"Our goal is to get the 500 people that are laid off back to work," he says.

The current collective agreement for Windsor Assembly Plant expires at midnight on Sept. 21.

Talks get underway between Unifor Canada and FCA Canada in Toronto Monday morning.