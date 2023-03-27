Negotiations resume at Windsor Salt 

It's back to the bargaining table at Windsor Salt.

Unifor says Locals 1959 and 240 will meet again with the employer for four days of talks starting next Monday.

Unifor represents workers across three units.

Local 240 represents the office workers and Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields.

250 employees have have been off the job since mid-February.

The two sides met over two-days last week to find a resolution with the union reporting some progress but says contracting out and job security remain a major concern.

