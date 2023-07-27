Neighbourhood Charitable Alliance commits $50,000 to bring MRI to Erie Shores

Erie Shores Healthcare announced provincial funding for operations of an MRI machine back in November, and thanks to some community support have figured out how to bring it home.

The Neighbourhood Charitable Alliance recently committed to a five-year pledge of $10,000 annually dedicated to bringing the MRI to ESHC.

Hospital officials say community contributions will be critical to purchasing the MRI machine, and making the facility upgrades required to house the machine.

Neighbourhood Charitable Alliance is a Kingsville-based organization dedicated to helping families in need.

Funds that support their annual initiatives are raised from an annual Spring Bling event.

In 2023, the event raised $90,000, of which the funds will support NCA's $50,000, five-year pledge to Erie Shores Health Foundation and their ongoing programs dedicated to providing essential resources to kids in need.

Jeff Lewis, Chair of the ESHF Board of Directors, says they're grateful that the community is recognizing and responding to the need of having MRI within the borders of Essex County.

"It is exciting to align missions with Neighbourhood Charitable Alliance to bring this life-changing technology home," he added.

With an operating MRI at Erie Shores HealthCare, officials say community members across Windsor and Essex County can count on more advanced, accessible, and accurate diagnostic care close to home.

An MRI machine will be a fundamental step in the reimagining of ESHC's Diagnostic Imaging Suite.