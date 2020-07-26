Neighbourhood Dispute Results in Arrest in Lakeshore

An ongoing dispute has resulted in charges in Lakeshore, Ont.

Provincial police were called to Robin Crescent on July 23 and 24 for an, "escalating dispute between neighbours."

The nature of the dispute isn't being disclosed, but OPP say the investigation resulted in a 57-year-old Lakeshore man being arrested.

He's been charged with interrupting or interfering with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of their property, mischief and obstructing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.



The man was release on a promise to appear in court on Oct. 7.