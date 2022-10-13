Neither WRH or HDGH involved with municipal candidates

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital issued a joint release on Thursday, in response to recent municipal election media coverage.

Both organizations say they want to categorically state that neither of them has been involved nor will be involved in any collaborative discussions or partnerships with any of the municipal candidates.

On Wednesday, mayoral candidate Chris Holt said he had discussions with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare to get a figure amount for what his proposed pilot program for a municipally funded mental health Emergency Room in the downtown core would cost.

They say it was inappropriate for 'a political candidate' to make such 'a baseless claim'.

HDGH operates a Centre of Excellence in Mental Health and Addictions and supports rehabilitation and complex medical care to residents of Windsor-Essex. Windsor Regional Hospital is responsible for all acute care services in Windsor and operates two campuses, the Met Campus and the Ouellette campus.

Both organizations say that no further statements will be issued.