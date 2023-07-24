Nelly coming to Caesars Windsor this fall

A grammy award-winning rapper is coming to Caesars Windsor.

Nelly will hit The Colosseum stage on Saturday October 7.

He's known for a number of hits including "Hot in Here," "Dilemma," "Country Grammar," and "Ride Wit Me."

Nelly broke on to the music scene in 2000 and for the last 20-plus years has been a diamond-selling, multi-platinum artist.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) ranks Nelly as the fourth best-selling rap artist in American music history, with over 21 million albums sold in the United States.

Billboard ranked him third on their Top Artist of the Decade list in 2009.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, July 28.