'Net-Zero Community' development proposed for Colchester

Plans have been unveiled for the development of a net-zero community along the north shore of Lake Erie in Colchester.

The Horizons Group has filed an application with the Town of Essex and County of Essex to develop a carbon-free residential development.

The proposed Colchester Heights would involve 56 eco-homes featuring a number of renewable energy and energy efficient building techniques, including a 6-kW solar PV system, Insulated Concrete Form walls, a highly energy efficient pump, triple-glazed windows and a Level 2 EV charger in each garage.

Company president, Imad Najjar, says the design would make the raised ranch homes extremely airtight, reducing Energy Use Intensity by 66.4% and reduce onsite and off-site Green House Gas emissions by 915 compared to a conventional home.

The overall savings is projected to be $80,000 over a 25-to-30 year term.

Najjar says homeowners would no longer have to pay gas bills as winter heating and summer cooling will be performed by an air-source or earth source heat pump installed in the units or underground.

He says each of these elements have been used before but not all together, so this is a big test.

"Insulated Concrete Form, that's something people build in different cities and areas, it happens but they just don't do the package. Or they will do the solar, or they will do the geo-thermal. But to combine them together and do the additional dwelling, this is the first time and that's why we're excited," he says.

Najjar says the homes will be a raised ranch style with an option to rent out the lower level, if the owner chooses.

"We're looking at a 1500 square-foot home, three bedrooms, deep backyards, driveway, garage, everything," he says.

Once approval is given for the subdivision application, the company expects to break ground in Spring 2023 with the goal of having the first phase of homes completed by the end of 2023.

The proposed development will be on a 14-acre piece of land west of Ambassador Beach Road, south of County Road 50.

The price is expected to be in the $600,000 range.