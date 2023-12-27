Nets top Pistons for 27th consecutive loss

(Detroit, MI) -- The Pistons have set an NBA single-season record.

Detroit dropped its 27th straight game after falling to the Brooklyn Nets 118-112 at Little Caesars Arena.

Cameron Johnson led the Nets in scoring with 24 points.

Mikal Bridges chipped in with 21 points and three assists.

Nic Claxton recorded a double-double after recording 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three blocks.

Day'Ron Sharpe also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four blocks off the bench.

Brooklyn is now fourth in the Atlantic Division at 15-and-15.

Cade Cunningham led all scorers with 41 points and came within one rebound of a double-double.

The Pistons are last in the Central Division at 2-and-28.

— with files from MetroSource