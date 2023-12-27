iHeartRadio
Nets top Pistons for 27th consecutive loss


(Detroit, MI)  --  The Pistons have set an NBA single-season record.  

Detroit dropped its 27th straight game after falling to the Brooklyn Nets 118-112 at Little Caesars Arena.  

Cameron Johnson led the Nets in scoring with 24 points.  

Mikal Bridges chipped in with 21 points and three assists.  

Nic Claxton recorded a double-double after recording 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three blocks.

Day'Ron Sharpe also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four blocks off the bench.  

Brooklyn is now fourth in the Atlantic Division at 15-and-15.  

Cade Cunningham led all scorers with 41 points and came within one rebound of a double-double.  

The Pistons are last in the Central Division at 2-and-28.  

— with files from MetroSource

