Nets top Pistons for 27th consecutive loss
(Detroit, MI) -- The Pistons have set an NBA single-season record.
Detroit dropped its 27th straight game after falling to the Brooklyn Nets 118-112 at Little Caesars Arena.
Cameron Johnson led the Nets in scoring with 24 points.
Mikal Bridges chipped in with 21 points and three assists.
Nic Claxton recorded a double-double after recording 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three blocks.
Day'Ron Sharpe also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four blocks off the bench.
Brooklyn is now fourth in the Atlantic Division at 15-and-15.
Cade Cunningham led all scorers with 41 points and came within one rebound of a double-double.
The Pistons are last in the Central Division at 2-and-28.
— with files from MetroSource