New $2.4-million park now open in Lakeshore

A new $2.4-million park is now officially open in Lakeshore.

Work has been going on since the spring to remake River Ridge Park on Oakwood Avenue, right between Lakeshore Discovery Public School and St. Anne Catholic Secondary School.

The new additions at the park include a splash pad, washroom and change room facilities, shade structures, exercise equipment, new lighting, parking area, pickle ball courts, walking trails and landscaping.

An official ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning.