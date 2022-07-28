New $7.5-million greenhouse complex open at Jackson Park

The City of Windsor's new $7.5-million greenhouse complex is now officially open at Jackson Park.

The complex is made up of several structures including a 22,000-square-foot greenhouse to supply the City's future plant and flower needs, and a 3,500-square-foot multipurpose greenhouse that will allow for year-round gardening displays and educational programming.

The new complex replaces the 104-year-old Lanspeary Park facilities, with the move into the new facility set to take place after the Civic long weekend.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says this will allow staff to grow all of the annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, and planters used throughout the city and the BIAs.

"We'll also now have the opportunity to cultivate specialty plants for other municipalities. This entire project will result in an estimated savings of $75,000 annually," he says.

Inside the city's new greenhouse complex at Jackson Park, July 28, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

James Chacko, Executive Director of Parks and Facilities, says some of the plants in the parks spaces are currently purchased from vendors throughout Essex County, but they will now be able to grow their own with this greenhouse.

"Purchasing plant material has become increasingly difficult over the last number of years, not just in terms of inflationary increases, but as local growers in Essex County have shifted to other types of materials they're growing, whether it be vegetables, marijuana and other types of things. So getting those types of horticultural plants that we'd like to see in our park system has become increasingly difficult," he says.