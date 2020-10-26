New Amherstburg High School Gets Green Light from Town

A new high school in Amherstburg has been given the go ahead to break ground.

Council approved the site plan for the new build Monday night which will replace aging facilities at General Amherst and Western Secondary Schools.

The plan will see the new $24-million school located on 15-acres of land at the corner of Simcoe, Fryer and Victoria St.

The Greater Essex County District School Board unveiled plans in January for the new 106,000-square-foot school which will house 819 students.

Construction is expected to begin in the next couple of weeks with a goal of having the school fully operational for the 2022 school year.