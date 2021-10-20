New Amherstburg school to be named North Star High School

We now know what the name of Amherstburg's new high school is going to be.

At a board meeting Tuesday night, public school board trustees gave unanimous support to North Star High School.

The naming of the school has been met with controversy as members of a naming committee voted against using the name Amherst or Amherstburg in the school name.

The current high school is named after General Jeffery Amherst, a member of the British Army in the late 1700s, but that name was rejected over his treatment of Indigenous people.

Trustee Ron LeClair says the name of the school does not define the town.

"This investment represents a significant investment by this board to the Town of Amherstburg. I also believe it is important for the community to understand that the school does not define the town. The school enhances the town, but it does not define the town," he said.

Trustee Jessica Sartori believes the name is one the community can be proud of.

"I'm very supportive of that selection, of that recommendation and I'm very pleased to be able to support a new school name that helps advance this school board's direction in equity, diversity and inclusivity."

Board chair Alicia Higgison says all voices were heard during the naming process.

"We are an educational institution and we grow and we change and change is challenging and it's filled with tension. When we consult with our communities we don't tell them what version of feedback we expect them to come back to us with. I do, genuinely, thank everyone for sharing their voice," Higgison stated.

The names Great Sauk (Sock) Trail, Southwest Alliance and Southwest Unity were also considered for the school.

The new $24-million facility will consolidate students from Western Secondary and General Amherst High School.

Construction is underway with a goal of having the school open for the Fall of 2022.