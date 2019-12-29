New Animal Welfare Enforcement Rules Set to Kick in January 1

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is preparing to transition animal welfare enforcement to the province in the New Year.

Changes in the way suspected animal cruelty and neglect cases will be investigated will see government inspectors step in across Ontario under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.

Investigation and enforcement had previously fallen on local humane societies, but Executive Director Melanie Coulter says the province will now be the first point of contact.

"You can always call local police because they do still respond to emergency situations, especially where violence is involved," she says. "Any ongoing cases and any type of neglect, all of those are going to the government inspectors now."

She tells AM800 News the humane society will still work closely with the province moving forward.

"We'll be continuing to work with the government to do everything we can to make sure that programs are supported locally and for us that includes assisting with animals that are removed as part of an investigation," says Coulter. "We will most likely be continuing with that service on an ongoing basis."

Windsor-Essex County Humane Society Executive Director Melanie Coulter discusses dog tethering at a Kingsville Council meeting November 26, 2018 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

Coulter says the government model is promising, but officials will still keep a close eye on the transition.

"We will be watching and certainly trying to ensure that the legislation is enforced adequately and resources are put in place to make sure that there are enough people on the ground to respond to all the concerns that come in across the province," she added.

As of January 1, 2020 residents can call 1-833-9-ANIMAL to report any suspected animal abuse or neglect and local police when they feel an animal is in immediate danger.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.