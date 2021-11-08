New apartments helping to drive Windsor construction boom

Windsor's chief building official says you'd have to go back to the 1990's to see any kind of construction boom near the level of construction in the city right now.

John Revell says between Jan. and Oct. of this year, the value of building permits in Windsor hit $358-million, $34-million above the same time a year ago.

Revell says what's interesting about the construction boom during the 90s is that it only really peaked for one or two years, but now is there's a more sustained trend up, which is more meaningful in terms of continued economic activity in the city.

He says the current boom is being driven by the construction of government and institutional buildings, and apartment buildings --- including the new Catholic Central Secondary School off McDougall, work at St. Clair College and apartments near the WFCU Centre off McHigh Street.

He points to a lot of investment in the city by out-of-town corporations.

"Now we're seeing interest from larger regional builders, coming into town and they're building large apartment buildings. They're making some big investments here in Windsor," says Revell.

According to Statistics Canada, Windsor issued $90.4-million in building permits this past September, a 14.8 per cent increase compared to the $78.8-million recorded in September 2020.

Revell says the big investments shows the credibility of Windsor.

"A lot of people are really impressed with Windsor, we've got a lot of really great assets," he says. "Mayor and council have put a lot of effort into development here in the city and it's paying off, people are wanting to move here with a lot of demand for apartments and homes."

Revell calls construction one of those basic economic drivers and every dollar spent on construction results in three dollars being spent in a community.

"Every dollar of that $300-million plus that's being spent on every year on construction is generating three dollars locally in other spin-off activity, people working, getting paychecks, going out to eat in restaurants, buy goods and new cars and driving the rest of the economy locally," he adds.