New baggage handling system approved for Windsor Airport

An upgrade to the aging baggage handling system is on the way at Windsor International Airport.

Windsor City Council has approved funding to replace the existing baggage handling system in Terminal A.

A report at the Nov. 28 meeting of Council said the current system is 60-years-old and is approaching the end of its useful life, making maintenance on the unit difficult as it is hard to find parts due to the age.

Mark Galvin, Chief Executive Officer of Windsor International Airport, says they've repaired it several times over the years.

"The passenger wants things to work with some degree of certainty. When you have an older system, you can go long stretches of time where it works fine but then you have to break down, when it's an older system you have get parts for it and sometimes that can leave things out of service," he says.

Galvin says they're looking forward to getting the replacement and having that efficiency.

"We're always looking at ways to modernize and I think we have some things to do that we want to get moving on as we continue to recover. It's been a long road and we certainly appreciate the City and the patrons using YQG," he says. "It's our goal to improve those efficiencies to make it even more attractive to fly from your home town airport."

Goetz H-Vac Industries Ltd. dba. G&S Airport Conveyor was the successful bidder for the project.

Council has directed administration to execute an agreement with the company for the work which carries an upset limit of $364,600.

Replacement of the baggage handling system was identified as a 10-year priority capital project in the 2021 Capital Budget Plan.

A date to begin the work has not been determined.