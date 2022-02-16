New bakery to raise money for local paediatric unit

A new business opening in Windsor is already giving back.

COBS Bread Union Square will open its doors for the first time Wednesday with a plan to donate 100% of its grand opening profits to Windsor Regional Hospital's Paediatric Unit to purchase a new mobile dental x-ray machine.

According to a release, the $7,000 machine will provide state-of-the-art technology while replacing an older device that is now more than 20-years-old.

The current machine is used in 1,300 surgeries each year.

If you'd like to play a part in purchasing the new machine, head to the new COBS Bread today.

The new bakery is located at 650 Division Rd., Unit 111 in Union Square Plaza.