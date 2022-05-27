New battery plant talent recruitment to begin by end of 2022 or early 2023

The project lead and Vice President for LG Energy Solution's new battery plant investment in Windsor believes the electric vehicle market will soon see exponential growth.

Danies Lee spoke to the new battery plant investment at the Invest WindsorEssex 2021 annual general meeting on Thursday night, where he laid out next steps in the project and an overview of what they're looking for in terms of the work force.

LGES is looking for 500+ engineers, 400+ technicians, and 1,500+ operators as part of the 2,500 jobs that the plant is currently projected to create.

Lee says they're in the early stages of planning when it comes to talent attraction, but that they will be working with local organizations on programs for cultivating talent.

"The campaign is something where we are going to collaborate with Invest WindsorEssex and the City of Windsor to come up with a program that will attract that talent."

Having lead the project between Stellantis and LGES from initial incubation to the recent historic announcement, he also spoke about how there will be an international recruitment of workers to the area, but that they will be focused on attracting local talent.

"Obviously our priority is to source the people inside of Canada first, and it will then depend on what the status of that recruitment from Canada first is like," he said.

Lee shared that the battery module production is scheduled to start from the first quarter of 2024, and the start of EV battery electrode/cell production will begin in the first quarter of 2025.

As the project lead, Lee will officially be stationed in Windsor by sometime in the summer.

"Normally the first people we will start sending are those who are in charge of the construction," he continued. "So those people will starting being dispatched in a couple of months, we are going through the Visa process to make sure they have the work permits."

Lee says the effort to recruit people will begin in earnest by the end of this year or early next year.

The first rendering of what the battery plant will look like was also shown as part of Lee's presentation at the AGM, and the site size's given comparison was equivalent to 17 Roger Centres.