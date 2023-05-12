New beer called 'Maizanic' made by women Windsor-Essex brewers released to the public

A beer made in Windsor-Essex collaborated by women is ready for the public to get a taste.

This past International Women's Day, local brewers, winemakers and distillers, all women, collectively brewed a beer that recognizes women in their field.

Today, "Maizanic" will hit the shelves for the public to enjoy.

Maizanic is a Maibock lager aged in white wine barrels. The can features a photo of Hildegard Von Bingen for her contribution to the world of beer as the first person to suggest adding hops.

The beer is called Maizanic, which means "hops mother" in the language that Hildegard Von Bingen created as an homage to her.

Hops are the flowers, or cones, of a plant called Humulus lupulus which helps to keep beer fresh for a longer period of time, and helps the beer retain its head of foam.

This collaboration is done to raise interest for women who are curious about pursuing a career in the fermented beverage production, as well as to support the Pink Boots Society Canada, a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping women and non-binary people in the Fermented/Alcoholic Beverage Industry advance their careers through education.

Tammy Joho, Brewer at the Grove Brewing Company, says breweries, wineries and distilleries are usually male dominated fields, and they are working to get more women involved.

"It's something that women have been doing for centuries, thousands of years, so there's room for us. We're trying to get women interested in beer, and then promote that this is a career that they can do with maybe they've studied science, or engineering, or something along those lines, but not necessarily fermentation. So this is something that you can apply different areas of study to."

A beer made in Windsor-Essex collaborated by women is ready for the public to get a taste. (Left to Right: Tammy Joho, Brewer at The Grove; Vanessa Pillion, Brewer at Kingsville Brewery; Aisllin Hendrikson, Distiller at Clear Lake Brewing Co.; Alex Mullaly, Asst. Brewer at Northwinds Brewery; Ellie Gurdebeke, Brewer at Beerded Dog Brewing Company; Allison Christ, Winemaker at Colio Estate Winery) May 12, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Grove Brewing Company)

She says they chose to put Hildegard Von Bingen on the can for all she's done in the beer-making industry.

"She was a German nun, so, we said let's make a German-style beer. But the reason that she's important is that she was the one that actually did research and suggested using hops in beer as a preservative. So, we made a German-style lager, and it's called a Maibock."

Joho adds that Maizanic represents the beer, wine, and distilling industries.

"We took part of the batch and we aged it in white wine barrels, and then we also added some botanicals, so that way all of our different industries are represented, the wine, the distilling, and the beer. It's a really nice beer, it's a really beautiful dark amber colour, aroma of wine, and then a little bit of citrus when you drink it. So, it's really pleasant."

Maizanic can be found at the Grove Brewing Company, Kingsville Brewery, Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery, and The Beerded Dog Brewing Company.

The Grove Brewing Company will be hosting a Mother's Day brunch on Sunday, May 14 where samples of the beer will be distributed, as well, the beer can be made into a cocktail.