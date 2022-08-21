New Beginnings opening Sober Living Student Residences for post-secondary students in recovery

New Beginnings will be starting a new project for those in the Windsor-Essex area.

They will be opening 13 Sober Living Student Residences which will be student-led, residential units where post-secondary students who are either in recovery or choosing to live a drug/alcohol-free lifestyle have a safe, affordable, and supportive environment to live and study.

This is the ideal way for many students to balance recovery/sober living, academics, and social life.

These residences provide built-in supports such as addiction counselling, academic support, life skills groups, newcomer supports, and employment support.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Stacey Yannacopoulos, Executive Director from New Beginnings, says they will be hosting an open house of the residences.

She says the residence's will be student led to help one another.

"That are designed to support post-secondary students in their academic journey's. They're student led, clinically supervised residents where peers and students can help each other navigate recovery or lifestyle choices."

She says students choose sober living for a myriad of reasons.

"To support their academic achievement, it can be for religious or cultural beliefs, health and wellness, or it may be to maintain sobriety as a recovery."

Yannacopoulos says even though it was made for post-secondary students, it's open to everyone.

"Although that was a big part of our design was for students in recovery, it's open to anybody and students choose sober living for a ton of reasons."

The open house of the Sober Living Student Residence will be held on Wednesday, August 24, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1015 Highland Avenue.

