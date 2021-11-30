New bill could criminalize threats made toward health care workers

The federal Liberals are hoping to pass new legislation that would bring the law down on anyone harassing health care employees.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says the bill would create two new offences for anyone threatening a health care worker or those trying to access health services.

He says the new measures were sparked by COVID-19 protests against lockdowns and vaccinations.

"We've seen protests taking place in front of hospitals and vaccination clinics and some of those protests really got out of hand," he says. "We saw people yelling at health care workers, we saw things being hurled at them, threats and what not, and there really is no place for that."

Kusmierczyk says the changes would make it illegal for anyone to make a health care worker so afraid they can't do their job.

"Many of us watched on television really in horror when we saw some of these protests and some of the harassing behaviour that was hurled at healthcare workers and also at patients and folks just trying to get basic healthcare services," says Kusmierczyk. "So we think that this addresses some of those serious concerns."

He says many doctors, nurses and the general public should not be bullied.

"It also sends a very strong message, which is that we are going to protect health care workers first and foremost and we're going to protect Canadians and their fundamental right to access health care," he says.

If passed, Bill C3 would carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for anyone intimidating health care workers or blocking access to medical facilities for services such as COVID-19 vaccinations or abortion procedures.

The legislation also includes the implementation of 10 paid sick leave days for federal workers.

MPs returned to Parliament Hill last week for the first time since the election in September.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides