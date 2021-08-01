New Boutique Grocery Store Open in Downtown Windsor

La Verns Market has opened its doors in downtown Windsor.

The boutique style grocery store located at University Avenue West and Pelissier Street is owned by Vern Myslichuk.

He says Friday morning was a little stressful, but overall it went well.

"People are coming in and they're just eating it up. I think this was something that was missing from the downtown core for a long time. The response, I could not have asked for anything better."

Myslichuk also owns Bettermade Cabinets and several other local businesses.

He says the new grocery store will be open seven days a week from 9am until 8pm.