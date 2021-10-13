New campaign encourages people to shop, ship and dine local

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has launched a Support Local campaign to encourge everyone to shop, ship and dine in this area.

The new campaign will support the existing #ShopYQG and #DineYQG programs, but supports are being put in place for the #ShipYQG program.

The new program will encourage everyone to "Buy Local, Ship Global" during the upcoming holiday season, allowing chamber members to access a partnership with UPS, which will offer a 50 per cent discount to ship any product to any market.

Rakesh Naidu, president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, says they're encouraging people to buy products locally and ship from here to wherever they want.

"Over the holiday season, as we buy things online or wherever, let us make that very conscious decision to buy locally and shipping from here to no matter where your loved ones could be," he says.

Naidu says this is a time when the businesses need people the most.

"All we're saying is let's get more conscious in terms of what do we do. Where do we buy from? What kind of shopping choices do we have in front of us and what are we choosing? It's a matter of increasing our awareness and becoming more conscious in how we can support our businesses," he says.

Naidu adds that Support Local is about putting the community first and that it makes economic, environmental and social sense to patronize the businesses in our region who have a vested interest in Windsor-Essex.

With files from Rob Hindi