New CAO named for the County of Essex

The County of Essex has named a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Essex County Council announced that Sandra Zwiers will take over the role.

Zwiers has background in municipal finance and is stepping into the CAO's office after more than five years as Essex County's Director, Financial Services/Treasurer.

She joined the County of Essex in January 2018 after 14 years as director of financial services for the Town of Kingsville.

Zwiers completed her master of accounting at the University of Waterloo and worked at an accounting firm for seven years prior to being hired by the Town of Kingsville.

Warden Hilda MacDonald says that Zwiers has done a stellar job as leader of the Financial Services team, and that the County of Essex is fortunate to have her take over as CAO.

She was chosen after an extensive and competitive process was conducted to hire a new CAO.

Zwiers says she is honoured and excited to take on this position of CAO.

She is taking over from Interim CAO Mary Birch, with the transition beginning immediately.