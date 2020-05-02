New Cases of COVID-19 Down Slightly in Windsor-Essex, One New Death
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Saturday.
That's down slightly from Friday's increase of 10 new cases, but a woman in her 90's died at a long term health care facility, according to the WECHU. No fatalities were attributed to the virus yesterday.
Essex County's total now sits at 612 confirmed cases and 51 dead — 198 people have made a full recovery — making the total active cases in the community 363.
The health unit says it's monitoring all 44 long term health care facilities in Essex County and there are still outbreaks of COVID-19 at: AMICA, Sun Parlour, Lifetimes on Riverside, Heron Terrace, Country Village Homes, Franklin Gardens, and Extendicare Southwood Lakes.
A total of 7,752 people have been tested for COVID-19 locally with 1,361 tests pending, according to the WECHU.
The latest numbers from CTV News show 511 new cases in Ontario for a total of 17,119 and 55 more deaths for a total of 1,176 dead — there are 1,550 new cases of the virus Canada-wide for a total of 56,611 and 3,560 deaths.
According to CTV, 23,621 people have recovered from the virus across Canada.
The total active cases nationwide is 29,426 as of 2 p.m. Saturday.