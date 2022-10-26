New Catholic Central High School expected to open in January

Staff and students at Catholic Central High School are looking forward to the new year.

They're expected to move into their new school on McDougall Street between Tecumseh Road and Eugenie Street on January 9.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, school prinicipal Amy LoFaso says they're excited about the move.

"The site is actually less than a kilometre south of the school's present location," says LoFaso. "So it was important to us that we remain in the community and the site has been a perfect fit for us."

She says enrolment is up at the school.

"The building is actually built for 900 students," she says. "Currently our enrolment is up and we are anticipating that, that school will be full."

LoFaso adds the new school is state of the art and has all the ammenities all high schools have.

"We have a double gym, we actually have a training room," says LoFaso. "We have a multi-functional super commons area that's very unique. We do have technology core area and essentially that houses large construction, manufacturing, robotics, cosmetology, drafting, hospitality areas."

The $30-million school was first approved in 2016 and is located on an 11-acre piece of property.

The school was suppose to open in September at the beginning of the school year but was delayed.

The current Catholic Central High School is located at 441 Tecumseh Road East between McDougall and Howard Avenue.

Students have been attending that site since 1987.