New CEO at Workforce Windsor-Essex



WINDSOR — A change at the top at Workforce Windsor-Essex.

The board of directors has announced Justin Falconer is the organization's new CEO, replacing Michelle Suchiu, who remains with the organization but in a different role.

Falconer joined Workforce Windsor-Essex in January 2016 and has been promoted several times.

"I'm incredibly honored and humbled to assume the role of CEO," says Falconer. "Michelle has built Workforce WindsorEssex into a cohesive team of strong performers, and I have been lucky to enjoy a front-row seat as a member of her senior management team. I share her commitment to community partnerships, technological innovation, and teamwork. In five years, we want to sustain the work of our organization through positive returns on social investments."

The local non-profit organization acts as a workforce planning and development board for the region.

