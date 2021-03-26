New Chick-fil-A Breaks Ground in Windsor

Construction for Windsor's first Chick-fil-A is underway.

City Council approved the site plan for the location next to Devonshire Mall at 3060 Howard Ave. back in December of 2019. The Fortin Group announced it finally broke ground on the location this week via Facebook.

According to Friday's post, the location will join each new Chick-fil-A in Canada in donating $25,000 to a local food bank after it officially opens.

Residents formed a Facebook group called Keep Chick-fil-A out of Windsor when the location was first proposed and protested outside City Hall.

While the food at the restaurant is wildly popular, the group opposes Chick-fil-A's ideology.

According to the site's about info, Chick-fil-A is, "a notoriously bigoted and homophobic fast food chain based in the USA. Chick-fil-A are unapologetically politically and religiously right-wing and they have no place in Canada, nor in our community."

The private group currently has more than 500 members.

An opening date wasn't released by the ownership group.