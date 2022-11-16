New city councillors ready to get to work

With the formalities out of the way following the inaugural meeting and swearing in, the three new members of Windsor city council are ready to get to work.

New Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino, Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie and Ward 7 candidate Angelo Marignani all completed their declaration of office as councillors on Tuesday night.

Agostino says he's excited about the future.

"I'm usually sitting on the other side of the fence when it comes to the production of these kinds of events, I'm usually behind the scenes not in front but I'm excited to get to work," he continued. "There's a lot I want to get done, and I can't wait to start."

Agostino says he wants to bring downtown Windsor back.

"I want people to be excited about downtown, I want people to feel that downtown is busting with vibrancy. I want people to feel safe downtown, I want people to feel excited about downtown, I want people to invest in downtown. I want downtown to be a big word, and that's my plan for the next four years," he said.

McKenzie says it's an amazing feeling to officially be a city councillor.

"Looking forward to getting to work. It was a long campaign, a lot of knocking on doors and talking to residents. I've already got a list of things that I want to accomplish, so I'm looking forward to getting to work and getting things done."

He says that list includes making people's lives more affordable and keeping taxes low, among other things.

"We've got to see more investment back into the city, and tackling crime. To make neighbourhoods safe and walkable for everybody, I know there's some fires going on in Memorial Park, that's something I'm going to be addressing this week with City Administration along with Windsor Police and Parks and Recreation. Those are a couple of things, and speeding is obviously a big issue all over the city as well," he said.

McKenzie also spoke about the importance of getting the new hospital built, and doing everything they can to accelerate the timeline.

Marignani says it's a dream come true to be a councillor.

"I truly want to be the voice of the people of east Riverside and Forest Glade, so what I'd like to do is really engage everyone that has a concern and make sure that I put that concern through the municipal channels to have solutions to them."

He says there's a lot to do and wants to be part of the solution.

"Just to do my best as a councillor. I just want to want, the bottom line is I really just want to help people and I know that if I do that then I will be successful," he stated.

The new council will meet in council chambers to deal with administrative items later this month on Monday, November 28 beginning at 4 p.m.