New collective agreement for unionized Caesars Windsor employees

Unionized workers at Caesars Windsor have a new three-year collective agreement.

The workers, who are represented by Unifor Local 444, voted 93 per cent in favour of the deal on Sunday.

According to CTV Windsor, union members will see wage increases over the next three years: 0.50 cents in the first year, 0.75 cents in the second year and 0.50 cents in the third.

There's also a signing bonus of $1,600 for full-time workers, $1,200 for part-time employees and $675 for casual employees.

There is currently 600 employees on lay-off right now and the union says if you were laid off on a full-time status, you will also receive the signing bonus.