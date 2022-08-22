New collective agreement in place for unionized workers at Emrick Plastics

Unionized workers at Emrick Plastics in Windsor have a new three-year collective agreement.

Unifor Local 195 represents the workers and according to the union the deal was passed by a 69 per cent margin.

Local 195 president Emile Nabout says a contract highlight is the elimination of a two-tier wage system.

"This collective agreement was well done by the committee and we are hopeful that this company can continue to grow and our members have a job for the future," says Nabout.

He says the deal also includes wage increases over the length of the agreement, a new apprenticeship program and gains in dental and mental health benefits.

Nabout says a two-tier wage system has been a major stumbling point for the union.

"We don't believe in a two-tier system however there are a few collective agreements where there is a two-tier system and our mandate when we went to bargaining this time, we said this is going to be the last collective agreement where we have two workers doing the same job and getting paid a different wage," says Nabout.

He feels the elimination of a two-tier wage system is 'a great success.'

"We are able to convince the employer that this is not a good way to have an employee coming to work and feel a sense of hopeless that they have to do the same job getting paid different," he says.

Nabout says there are between 60 to 70 unionized employees at Emrick Plastics.