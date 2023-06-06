New Commissioner of Corporate Services for the City of Windsor

A new member of senior leadership for the City of Windsor.

City Council and Chief Administrative Officer Joe Mancina have announced that Janice Guthrie has been selected as Windsor’s new Commissioner of Corporate Services - Chief Financial Officer and City Treasurer.

Guthrie has been with the corporation for the past 24 years and has held a variety of senior financial positions, including most recently as Deputy Treasurer - Taxation, Treasury and Financial Projects.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says Guthrie has been an ongoing voice of expertise over the years, and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience.

"Certainly very well known to myself, city council and people who work at the City. She's certainly proven herself over the years in the finance department. She's in charge of taxation, so if anyone ever has a question about taxation on their property ultimately it makes its way to Janice and she helps figure things out and resolve situations."

Dilkens says Guthrie is someone that he and his council colleagues have come to rely upon.

"So she's certainly extremely competent, we're really happy to promote her to that position. She's certainly earned that job, and she's on the job today. She's part of the senior leadership team for the City and she's going to do a great job."

On top of taxation and revenue collection, Guthrie's other past responsibilities included budget development, financial reporting, reserve enhancement, debt financing and investment management.

He says the City budget is about $900 million annually, and the treasurer is the person who's ultimately responsible for making sure the budget is prepared.

"That everyone in the finance department is actually pulling their weight in terms of managing the different elements of the budget and reporting properly. She's got a big weight on her shoulders because there's a lot of moving parts in a finance department like the City of Windsor's and Janice is certainly fit for the job."

Between 1998 and today, Guthrie has risen through the ranks, first as an Audit Manager and Internal Auditor, then as Manager of Administration, Manager of Property Taxation and most recently Deputy City Treasurer.

-with files from AM800's The Morning Drive