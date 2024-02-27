New condenser unit approved for Kingsville Arena 

Council has approved the replacement of a condenser unit at the Kingsville Arena to keep the ice cold.

Council met Monday evening, with one report asking to award Black & McDonald to replace the condenser unit in the arena at a cost of $160,000.

The rooftop unit, which helps convert vapour into liquid, forms part of the refrigeration system needed to maintain the ice slab to an appropriate temperature.

The unit is old and is starting to show signs of mechanical failure, it is also undersized and inefficient for the start and end of the ice season.

The installation of a new, larger condenser unit will result in less run time in order to maintain appropriate ice temperatures. Less run time equates to less energy and water usage.

Without the replacement, there wouldn't be ice at the rink.

Black & McDonald has been the sole service provider for the arena refrigeration system for over 10 years.

Council approved the replacement, and the cost will be paid through the 2024 Capital Budget.