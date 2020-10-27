New Contract for Public Elementary School Occasional Teachers
The Greater Essex County District School Board says a tentative deal reached with the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario Occasional Teacher Bargaining Unit has now been ratified by both parties.
Details of the agreement have not been released but according to the board, representatives from both sides will continue to work together collaboratively to implement the new agreement.
The tentative deal was reached on October 15.
The union represents 350 public elementary school occasional teachers.