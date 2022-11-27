New counselling centre opens for youth and teens in Lakeshore

A new counselling option is available for children and teens in Lakeshore.

Bloom Child and Youth Counselling will be holding their official ribbon cutting today. (Sun Nov 27)

Bloom is a counselling clinic specializing in children and teens, offering a variety of services to cultivate hope, nurture possibilities and support growth.

Different services range from Child Therapy, Teen Therapy, Group Therapy, and Parent Consultations. A group of specialized individuals will conduct the counselling, as well as Juno the dog.

Juno is a hypoallergenic cockapoo who has joined the Bloom team to assist in therapeutic interventions and with permission, Juno can join sessions to help kids and youth engage in therapy in a variety of ways.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Stacey Coene, Owner and Therapist at Bloom Child and Youth Counselling, says Bloom is fully open and accepting new patients.

She says what Bloom is trying to accomplish with this new location.

"Our vision really is to create a community where all children and youth have the skills to understand and navigate emotions to live their best life without stigma. And so our mission is to provide an non-judgemental and confidential space to engage in mental health literacy and social emotional learning skills through evidence-based therapeutic interactions."

She says according to Mental Health Ontario, one in five kids and teens experience mental health difficulties, which has gotten progressively worse during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"And the data has shown that there's been an increase in that concern during and since the pandemic. And so more and more mental health is becoming a parent's biggest concern. And the research also shows that early intervention is key to preventing mental illness in adulthood, and yet waitlists for mental health services for kids have more than doubled in the last five years."

She says what mental health concerns that Bloom will aid with.

"So we provide effective psychotherapy to address many common mental health concerns: depression, anxiety, ADHD, friendship troubles, lots of different things."

Those looking for more information can visit Bloom Child and Youth Counselling's website or by calling 519-567-9067.

Bloom is located at 486 Advance Blvd in Lakeshore.

The open-house will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.