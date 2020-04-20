New Counselling Support Phone Line in Windsor-Essex

There's a new avenue of help available for people in Windsor-Essex struggling mentally with COVID-19.

A counselling support phone line has been set up by the Windsor-Essex COVID Care Coalition, which is made up of 21 local organizations.

It will connect people with a professional counsellor to cope with feelings of anxiety or depression.

Speaking on AM800's the Afternoon News, Bethann Turnovan with Family Services Windsor-Essex says the person will go through a thorough assessment of their feelings.

Turnovan says the phone line will be available for the few months.

"It will be in operation until the end of June at which point we will re-assess based on what's happening in the community and our provincial guidelines at that point in time," she says.

Turnovan says for some people, the pandemic can be overwhelming.

"People that are struggling with anxiety or depression or having difficulty with loneliness associated with social isolation, a sense of worry about the future," she says.

Turnovan says a lot of people are worried about the future.

"Feelings of despair, sadness, maybe frustration that is turning into anger. If for anybody who would require some help in order to help them keep themselves emotionally regulated as much as possible to have a positive sense of hope for the future," she says.

The support line offers professional counsellors who are members of the Ontario College of Social Workers and it will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The phone numbers are 519-946-3277 or 1-877-451-1055.