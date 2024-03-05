iHeartRadio
New court dates set for former junior hockey players accused of sexual assault


Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton, New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote, New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod, Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube, and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart. The five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury. (The Canadian Press)

A couple of new court dates have been set for the five former Team Canada junior hockey players accused of sexual assault.

Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.

On April 3, a judicial pre-trial will be held and then on April 9, a judge is scheduled to set a date for trial.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place at a London, Ont. hotel following a Hockey Canada gala in 2018.

All players, with the exception of Formenton, are currently signed to NHL teams and have taken leaves of absence.

— with files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella

